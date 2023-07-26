Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Camden National (CAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.8 million, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.15 million, representing a surprise of +1.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.39%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.08 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.69 million versus $32.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Camden National have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

