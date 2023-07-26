Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, WesBanco (WSBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) reported $154.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.71 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.18% versus 3.24% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.33% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 62.02%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.02% compared to the 0.12% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $15.49 billion versus $15.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $31.84 million compared to the $25.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Electronic banking fees: $5.01 million versus $4.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $2.52 million compared to the $1.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $6.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.53 million.
  • Service charges on deposits: $6.23 million versus $6.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.60 million compared to the $0.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net securities brokerage revenue: $2.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.79 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $122.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.89 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for WesBanco here>>>

Shares of WesBanco have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise