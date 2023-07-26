Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended May 2023, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) reported revenue of $184.19 million, up 20.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +20.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tilray Brands, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cannabis business: $64.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
  • Revenues- Wellness business: $14.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Revenues- Beverage alcohol business: $32.40 million compared to the $25.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Distribution business: $72.61 million compared to the $63.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Cannabis: $39.46 million versus $27.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Wellness: $4.39 million compared to the $3.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Beverage: $16.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.95 million.
  • Gross profit- Distribution: $6.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tilray Brands, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise