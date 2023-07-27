Back to top

Graco Inc. (GGG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) reported $559.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $573.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Graco Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Contractor: $255.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Net Sales- Process: $140.47 million compared to the $134.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $163.52 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $55.89 million compared to the $57.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$11.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$7.14 million.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $68.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $78.93 million.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $43.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.95 million.
Shares of Graco Inc. have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

