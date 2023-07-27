Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pentair plc (PNR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pentair plc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $411.60 million versus $393.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $336.20 million compared to the $293.12 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales- Pool: $334.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $371.14 million.
  • Net Sales- Other: $0.40 million versus $0.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.3% change.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$20.50 million compared to the -$20.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $105.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $118.35 million.
  • Segment income (loss) - Water Solutions: $74.80 million versus $55.80 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $74.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $65.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair plc here>>>

Shares of Pentair plc have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pentair plc (PNR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise