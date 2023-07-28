Back to top

Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $203.95 million, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.32 million, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +316.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental property: $203.95 million versus $201.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.01 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -93% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -84.7%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.15 compared to the $0.16 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Cousins Properties have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

