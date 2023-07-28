We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Hartford (HIG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, The Hartford (HIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.08 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.09 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Commercial line - Combined ratio: 91.2% compared to the 92.59% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Commercial line - Expense ratio: 31.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 31.41%.
- Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: 59.7% versus 60.87% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Personal line - Combined ratio: 114.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 106.63%.
- Fee income- Personal Lines: $7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.46 million.
- Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
- Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $760 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $755.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $3.65 billion compared to the $3.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income: $415 million versus $405.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits: $113 million versus $119.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
- Fee income- Commercial Line: $10 million compared to the $10.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Earned Premium- Commercial Line: $2.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
Shares of The Hartford have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.