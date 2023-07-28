Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Axos Financial (AX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported $236.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.8%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227.98 million, representing a surprise of +3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 47.56% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.35%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.19% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.27%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.04% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $19.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.46 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $32.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.80 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $203.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $196.18 million.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $1.99 million versus $1.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Prepayment penalty fee income: $1.61 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Banking and service fees: $7.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.75 million.
  • Broker-dealer fee income: $13.77 million compared to the $17.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

