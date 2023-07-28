Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) reported revenue of $406.78 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Silica Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment contribution margin - Industrial & Specialty Products: 51.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.29 million.
  • Segment contribution margin - Oil & Gas Proppants: 99.07 million compared to the 107.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Industrial & Specialty Products: $144.50 million versus $139.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Sales- Oil & Gas Proppants: $262.29 million compared to the $295.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Silica Holdings here>>>

Shares of Silica Holdings have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise