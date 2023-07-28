Charter Communications (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings
Charter Communications (CHTR - Free Report) reported $13.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $8.05 for the same period compares to $8.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.85 billion, representing a surprise of -1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.66.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Video - SMB - Net Additions/Losses: -11 thousand versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 8.08 thousand.
- Residential - Customer Relationships: 30009 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29971.43 thousand.
- Residential - Internet - Net Additions/Losses: 70 thousand compared to the 5.14 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Residential - Video - Net Additions/Losses: -189 thousand compared to the -233.65 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- Residential- Video: $4.19 billion versus $4.31 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
- Revenues- Advertising sales: $384 million versus $416.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.5% change.
- Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
- Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $539 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $678.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%.
- Revenues- Other: $666 million compared to the $597.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +204.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.73 billion compared to the $5.77 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Residential- Voice: $365 million compared to the $364.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Residential- Total: $10.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
Shares of Charter have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.