Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CNO (CNO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -21.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance policy income: $628.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $625.88 million.
  • Interest-sensitive Margin- Annuity interest margin: $57.10 million versus $55.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Insurance Margin- Life: $57.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.19 million.
  • Insurance policy income- Long-term care: $65.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.48 million.
  • Net Investment Income- Health- Long-term care: $34.20 million versus $34.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance Margin- Health: $108.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.84 million.
  • Net investment income (loss)- General account assets: $308.10 million compared to the $308.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Insurance policy income- Annuity: $8.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million.
  • Insurance policy income- Life: $223.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.78 million.
  • Insurance policy income- Health: $397.10 million compared to the $365.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNO here>>>

Shares of CNO have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise