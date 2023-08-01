We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CNO (CNO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -21.74%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Insurance policy income: $628.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $625.88 million.
- Interest-sensitive Margin- Annuity interest margin: $57.10 million versus $55.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Insurance Margin- Life: $57.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.19 million.
- Insurance policy income- Long-term care: $65.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.48 million.
- Net Investment Income- Health- Long-term care: $34.20 million versus $34.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Insurance Margin- Health: $108.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.84 million.
- Net investment income (loss)- General account assets: $308.10 million compared to the $308.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Insurance policy income- Annuity: $8.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million.
- Insurance policy income- Life: $223.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.78 million.
- Insurance policy income- Health: $397.10 million compared to the $365.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CNO have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.