German American Bancorp (GABC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.15 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how German American Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 54.08% versus 56.39% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.63% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.06% versus 0.12% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Average Interest Earning Assets: $5.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.51 billion.
  • Net Gains on Sales of Loans and Related Assets: $0.63 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-interest Income: $14.90 million compared to the $14.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $49.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.31 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.96 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $48.26 million versus $47.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of German American Bancorp have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

