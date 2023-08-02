Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MidWestOne (MOFG) Q2 Earnings

MidWestOne (MOFG - Free Report) reported $45.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.85 million, representing a surprise of -6.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -32.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidWestOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.45% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.72%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $8.75 million versus $9.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $36.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.70 million.
Shares of MidWestOne have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

