Aflac (AFL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Aflac (
AFL Quick Quote AFL - Free Report) reported $5.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion, representing a surprise of +14.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 65.7% compared to the 67.81% average estimate based on four analysts. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 39% versus 39.34% estimated by four analysts on average. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 45.3% compared to the 47.65% average estimate based on four analysts. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 19.5% versus 22% estimated by four analysts on average. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.71 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums: $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income: $700 million versus $650.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change. Revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income: $35 million compared to the $37.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year. Revenues- Other income (loss): $45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $47.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%. Revenues- Net investment income: $999 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $857.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.57 billion versus $3.61 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $140 million compared to the $88.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Aflac have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
