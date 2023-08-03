Back to top

Hanover Insurance (THG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hanover Insurance Group (THG - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of -$1.91 for the same period compares to $2.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GAAP Combined Ratio: 111.3% compared to the 111.32% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio: 80.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80.68%.
  • GAAP Expense Ratio: 30.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.59%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $87.60 million versus $86.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Fees and other income: $7.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.74 million.
  • Revenues- Premiums earned: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

