Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Advanced Drainage (WMS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) reported $778.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $2.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $746.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Drainage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Pipe: $428.57 million compared to the $419.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- International: $52.78 million versus $57.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Infiltrator Water Technologies: $141.49 million versus $111.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Allied Products: $183.45 million versus $173.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Drainage here>>>

Shares of Advanced Drainage have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise