Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) reported $668.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $675.47 million, representing a surprise of -0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clarivate PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Contract Value (ACV): $1.57 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Intellectual Property: $216.30 million versus $217.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences and Healthcare: $110.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.99 million.
  • Revenue- Re-occurring revenues: $111 million compared to the $116.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Academia and Government: $342 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $338.03 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription Revenue: $406 million versus $416.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Clarivate PLC have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

