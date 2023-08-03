Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q2 Earnings

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) reported $228.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.9%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229.41 million, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $26.80 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.32 billion.
  • Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues: $36.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.65 million.
  • Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $600.10 million compared to the $592.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

