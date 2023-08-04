Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TTEC (TTEC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

TTEC Holdings (TTEC - Free Report) reported $600.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $596.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +14.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TTEC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- TTEC Engage: $482.81 million versus $475.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- TTEC Digital: $117.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.31 million.
  • Income From Operations- TTEC Engage: $24.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.43 million.
  • Income From Operations- TTEC Digital: $7.15 million versus $10.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TTEC have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

