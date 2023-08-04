Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Progyny (PGNY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Progyny (PGNY - Free Report) reported $279.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.3%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Progyny performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Members: 5340 compared to the 5359.75 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pharmacy benefit services revenue: $106.60 million versus $99.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Fertility benefit services revenue: $172.70 million compared to the $162.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Progyny have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

