CBOE (CBOE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported revenue of $467.1 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options: $0.88 versus $0.89 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Total company Options: 14306 thousand compared to the 14274.97 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures: $1.83 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.73.
  • Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options: 3683 thousand versus 3387.01 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures: 197.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 200.94 thousand.
  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Multiple - Listed Options: $0.06 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.06.
  • Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options: 10622 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10887.96 thousand.
  • Revenues- Access and capacity fees: $86.90 million versus $87.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Market data fees: $73.50 million compared to the $72.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $17.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%.
  • Revenues- Regulatory fees: $44.40 million versus $79.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.9% change.
  • Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees: $685.70 million compared to the $759.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CBOE here>>>

Shares of CBOE have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

