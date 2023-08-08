For the quarter ended June 2023, United Parcel Service (
UPS (UPS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.06 billion, down 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.54, compared to $3.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51, the EPS surprise was +1.20%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic: $7.67 compared to the $7.80 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total: $12.68 compared to the $12.79 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $20.91 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.64.
- Average daily package volume - Total: 20902 thousand versus 21565.25 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- International Package: $4.42 billion compared to the $4.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $14.40 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
- Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.4%.
- Revenue- International Package - Domestic: $763 million versus $778.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
- Revenue- International Package - Cargo: $184 million compared to the $275.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.3% year over year.
- Revenue- International Package - Export: $3.47 billion versus $3.70 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package - Next Day Air: $2.41 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
- Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions - Other: $437 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $552.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
Shares of UPS have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.