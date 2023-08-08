Back to top

Organon (OGN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Organon (OGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Women's Health - U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $159 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.19 million.
  • Revenue- Women's Health - U.S.- Follistim AQ: $26 million versus $26.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Established Brands - Int'l - Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.28 million.
  • Revenue- Established Brands - Int'l - Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan: $12 million compared to the $31.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Women's Health - Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $214 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $212.52 million.
  • Revenue- Women's Health - Follistim AQ: $70 million compared to the $64.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars Total: $135 million versus $139.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Women?s Health Total: $438 million compared to the $441.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Established Brands - Other: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.81 million.
  • Revenue- Established Brands - Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology - Other: $71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.78 million.
  • Revenue- Established Brands - Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology - Diprospan: $12 million compared to the $31.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Women's Health - NuvaRing: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.67 million.
Shares of Organon have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

