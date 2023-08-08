Fox (FOXA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fox (
FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) reported $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +23.94%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Segment Revenues- Television: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $35 million versus $43.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change. Revenues by Component- Advertising: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.77 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues by Component- Other: $253 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $259.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenues- Television - Other: $155 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.13 million. Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee: $744 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $673.94 million. Revenues- Television - Advertising: $688 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $835.30 million. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising: $320 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.56 million. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee: $1.03 billion versus $946.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.07 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>
Shares of Fox have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Fox (FOXA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) reported $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +23.94%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>
- Segment Revenues- Television: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
- Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $35 million versus $43.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.
- Revenues by Component- Advertising: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
- Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.77 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
- Revenues by Component- Other: $253 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $259.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
- Revenues- Television - Other: $155 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.13 million.
- Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee: $744 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $673.94 million.
- Revenues- Television - Advertising: $688 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $835.30 million.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising: $320 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.56 million.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee: $1.03 billion versus $946.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.07 million.
Shares of Fox have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.