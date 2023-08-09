Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) reported $132.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.99 million, representing a surprise of +5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Pennant Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total home health and hospice services: $95.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenue- Senior living services: $37.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other: $6.05 million versus $6.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice: $46.56 million versus $43.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health: $42.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.37 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Pennant Group, Inc. here>>>

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise