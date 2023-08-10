Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Six Flags (SIX) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Six Flags (SIX - Free Report) reported $443.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was -69.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Six Flags performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 7.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.14 million.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations: $13.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%.
  • Revenue- Park food merchandise and other: $190.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $202.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Revenue- Park admissions: $238.96 million compared to the $249.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags here>>>

Shares of Six Flags have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise