Company News for Aug 11, 2023

  • Shares of Dillard's, Inc. ((DDS - Free Report) ) jumped soared 10% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 per share.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation’s ((MFC - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 core earnings of $0.62 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
  • Shares of Illumina, Inc. ((ILMN - Free Report) ) gained 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share.
  • Genpact Limited’s ((G - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share.

