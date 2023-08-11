Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spectrum (SPB) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $735.5 million, down 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +31.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spectrum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $276.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $276.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.
  • Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G): $186.60 million compared to the $210.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC): $272.30 million versus $297.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
Shares of Spectrum have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

