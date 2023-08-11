We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $148.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.
CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $725.76 million, up 35.62% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion, which would represent changes of +55.19% and +35.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.97.
Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
