Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lumentum (LITE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Lumentum (LITE - Free Report) reported $370.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lumentum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- OpComms- Telecom and Datacom: $286.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $291.10 million.
  • Net revenue- Optical Communications: $320.50 million compared to the $321.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Lasers: $50.30 million versus $48.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Net revenue- OpComms- Consumer and Industrial: $33.60 million compared to the $30.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lumentum here>>>

Shares of Lumentum have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise