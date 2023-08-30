PVH (PVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, PVH (
PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.98, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +13.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $320.40 million versus $324.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $314.80 million compared to the $324.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year. Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $625.40 million versus $601.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $818.80 million compared to the $811.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $127.60 million compared to the $133.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year. Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $940.20 million compared to the $926.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenue- Heritage Brands: $127.60 million versus $133.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change. Revenue- Royalty and other revenue: $80.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Revenue- Advertising and other: $21.70 million compared to the $20.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Net sales: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>
Shares of PVH have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
PVH (PVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended July 2023, PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.98, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +13.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $320.40 million versus $324.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $314.80 million compared to the $324.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $625.40 million versus $601.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $818.80 million compared to the $811.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
- Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $127.60 million compared to the $133.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $940.20 million compared to the $926.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Heritage Brands: $127.60 million versus $133.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
- Revenue- Royalty and other revenue: $80.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
- Revenue- Advertising and other: $21.70 million compared to the $20.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
- Net sales: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
Shares of PVH have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.