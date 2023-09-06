See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) - free report >>
Wix.com (WIX) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. Today Brian is looking at two tech names that share an interesting fact. Both Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) have tickers that are words… albeit that WIX is the company name so it only kind of counts as a word.
Brian walks us through the earnings history, estimate revisions and the valuations of both stocks in the video.
We also get a look at how one of the two stocks has seen a good increase in revenues and margins and that has translated into good earnings growth.
In the case of Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) , Brian notes that they help people and businesses make websites. In the case of a recession, there might be a lot of new businesses starting if a lot of people lose their jobs.
Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) has a good looking trend on its Price and Consensus Earnings chart. Brian loves to point out the distance between the annual lines as a good visual representation of earnings growth, but this chart has a little something more. Be sure to watch the video to find out what Brian likes about chart.