Wix.com (WIX) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. Today Brian is looking at two tech names that share an interesting fact. Both Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) have tickers that are words… albeit that WIX is the company name so it only kind of counts as a word.

Brian walks us through the earnings history, estimate revisions and the valuations of both stocks in the video.

We also get a look at how one of the two stocks has seen a good increase in revenues and margins and that has translated into good earnings growth.

In the case of Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) , Brian notes that they help people and businesses make websites. In the case of a recession, there might be a lot of new businesses starting if a lot of people lose their jobs.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) has a good looking trend on its Price and Consensus Earnings chart. Brian loves to point out the distance between the annual lines as a good visual representation of earnings growth, but this chart has a little something more. Be sure to watch the video to find out what Brian likes about chart.


