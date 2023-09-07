Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $85.83 million, up 26.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.68, compared to -$0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.75, the EPS surprise was +9.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 3445 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3491.15.
  • Patient payment volume: $989 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1 billion.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $18.27 million versus $18.29 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $39.30 million compared to the $40.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $22.90 million compared to the $21.66 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $23.63 million versus $23.69 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of Phreesia have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

