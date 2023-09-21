Back to top

FactSet (FDS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported $535.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $3.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.49, the EPS surprise was -16.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Users: 189972 compared to the 193488.1 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Clients: 7921 versus 7952.88 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV - Domestic: $1.38 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues from clients- US: 343.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 345.28 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>

Shares of FactSet have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

