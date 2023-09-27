Back to top

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2023, H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported revenue of $900.63 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $954.83 million, representing a surprise of -5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $402.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $132.38 million compared to the $131.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $365.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $373.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $70.72 million versus $67.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $18.52 million compared to the $20.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $69.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.18 million.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

