Progressive (PGR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Progressive (PGR - Free Report) reported $15.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.9%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios): 92.4% compared to the 95.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Policies in force - Total Personal Lines: 25,473.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,886.78 thousand.
  • Policies in force - Property business: 3,025.2 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,064.39 thousand.
  • Policies in force - Direct auto: 11,154.3 thousand compared to the 10,869.39 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Total auto: 19,517.6 thousand versus 18,949.75 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Policies in force - Special lines: 5,956.2 thousand compared to the 5,937.03 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Commercial Lines: 1,110.3 thousand compared to the 1,134.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Policies in force - Agency auto: 8,363.3 thousand versus 8,080.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net premiums earned: $14.89 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $14.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
Shares of Progressive have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

