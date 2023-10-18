Back to top

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $75.93 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55, the EPS surprise was +6.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 25% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.60 billion compared to the $6.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $2.97 million versus $2.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $72.95 million compared to the $70.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Preferred Bank have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

