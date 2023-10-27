Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dana (DAN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Dana (DAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.67 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of -1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Light Vehicle: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Power Technologies: $311 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $314.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Sales- Off-Highway: $739 million compared to the $779.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Commercial Vehicle: $535 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $528.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
Shares of Dana have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

