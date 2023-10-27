Back to top

Booz Allen (BAH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) reported $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion, representing a surprise of +2.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booz Allen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue, Excluding Billable Expenses: $1.84 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Defense Clients: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- Global Commercial Clients: $35.10 million versus $112.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Civil Clients: $916.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $875.22 million.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- Total U.S. government: $2.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion.
  • Revenue by Customer Type- U.S. Government- Intelligence Clients: $444.98 million versus $456.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Booz Allen have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

