Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Camden National (CAC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.66 million, down 21.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -11.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +24.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized): 0% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 69.6% compared to the 64.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $5.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.23 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.58 million compared to the $32.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Camden National here>>>

Shares of Camden National have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camden National Corporation (CAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise