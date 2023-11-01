We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was -12.88%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Equitable Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings, Inc. here>>>
- Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Legacy - Account Values - Total - Net flows: -$554 million compared to the -$551.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Investment Management and Research - Total AUM - EOP: $669 million versus $674.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Balance as of end of period: $33.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.41 billion.
- Segment revenues- Individual Retirement: $693 million versus $678.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Legacy- Investment management, service fees and other income: $99 million versus $98.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment revenues- Investment Management and Research: $1.03 billion versus $904.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment revenues- Protection Solutions: $822 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $808.20 million.
- Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $390 million compared to the $409.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment revenues- Legacy: $198 million compared to the $202.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $169 million versus $167.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $438 million compared to the $416.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.