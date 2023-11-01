Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was -12.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equitable Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Legacy - Account Values - Total - Net flows: -$554 million compared to the -$551.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment Management and Research - Total AUM - EOP: $669 million versus $674.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Group Retirement - Account Values and Assets under Administration - Total - Balance as of end of period: $33.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.41 billion.
  • Segment revenues- Individual Retirement: $693 million versus $678.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Legacy- Investment management, service fees and other income: $99 million versus $98.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment revenues- Investment Management and Research: $1.03 billion versus $904.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment revenues- Protection Solutions: $822 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $808.20 million.
  • Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $390 million compared to the $409.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment revenues- Legacy: $198 million compared to the $202.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $169 million versus $167.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $438 million compared to the $416.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

