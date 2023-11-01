Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total: $453 million compared to the $436.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Total: $856 million compared to the $848.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings: $39.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings: $135 million compared to the $124.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise