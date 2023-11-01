We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $426.97 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SPX Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Detection & Measurement' at $142.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- HVAC' should arrive at $280.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Detection & Measurement' of $27.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.70 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- HVAC' reaching $53.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.90 million.
SPX Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPXC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.