Compared to Estimates, Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) reported $42.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. EPS of -$0.86 for the same period compares to -$0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.69, the EPS surprise was -24.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schrodinger, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Drug discovery: $13.67 million compared to the $9.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software- On-premise software: $13.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19 million.
  • Revenues- Software products and services: $28.90 million versus $29.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Software- Software maintenance: $5.75 million compared to the $4.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Software- Professional services: $2.08 million compared to the $1.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Software- Hosted software: $5.46 million versus $4.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. have returned -20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

