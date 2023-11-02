Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Host Hotels (HST) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Host Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average room rate: $280.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.20.
  • RevPAR: $201.32 compared to the $200.99 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average occupancy rate: 71.8% compared to the 73.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of Rooms: 42,000 compared to the 41,031 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of properties: 72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 75.
  • Revenues- Room: $777 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $758.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Revenues- Other: $109 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $113.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $328 million versus $338.92 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Earnings (loss) per Share- (Diluted): $0.16 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>

Shares of Host Hotels have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise