Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.03 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.68 billion, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.85 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $3.09 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.31 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.9% change.
Shares of Mondelez have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

