Boston Properties (BXP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Boston Properties (BXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $824.28 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.2 million, representing a surprise of +7.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boston Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Ratio (Occupancy of In-Service Properties): 88.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 88.5%.
  • Revenue- Development and management services: $9.28 million compared to the $8.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Lease: $767.18 million versus $766.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Hotel revenue: $13.48 million versus $12.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds): $29.65 million versus $27.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.71 compared to the $0.67 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Boston Properties have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

