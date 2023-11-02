We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APA (APA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, APA (APA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, down 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +23.15%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total: 820.14 millions of cubic feet versus 833.72 millions of cubic feet estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Production volume per day - NGL - Total: 67.78 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 64.85 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on 12 analysts.
- Production volume per day - Total: 412.25 KBOE/D compared to the 410.9 KBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Production volume per day - Oil - Total: 207.79 thousands of barrels of oil versus 206.21 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average price - Natural gas - Total: $3.12 versus $2.87 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average price per barrel - Oil - Total: $86.15 compared to the $85.13 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average price per barrel - NGL - Total: $22.26 compared to the $22.30 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average price per barrel - NGL - United States: $21.87 versus $21.50 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average price - Natural gas - North Sea: $10.98 versus $10.47 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Natural gas: $236 million compared to the $222.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Oil: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquids: $138 million versus $132.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.7% change.
Shares of APA have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.