Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gladstone Investment (GAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.28 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gladstone Investment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income- Affiliate investments: $6.32 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $13.63 million compared to the $12.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total interest income: $20.28 million compared to the $18.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Gladstone Investment have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

