Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) reported $62.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.24 million, representing a surprise of +2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Armada Hoffler Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $62.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.
  • General contracting and real estate services revenues: $96.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 compared to the $0.09 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Armada Hoffler Properties here>>>

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

